Funeral services for Judy Gail Rawls Nance, 74, of Rayville, LA were held Friday, August 3, 2018 at Brown-Holley Funeral Chapel, Rayville, LA with Bro. Larry Walters officiating.

Interment followed in the New Salem Cemetery, Girard, LA.

Mrs. Judy was born July 13, 1944 in Bastrop, LA and passed away Tuesday, July 31, 2018 in Winnsboro, LA. She is preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, James Nance; parents, Harvey K. and Emma Alice Rawls; and her brother, Willie Fred Rawls.

Survivors include her children, James Nance, Jr. of Rayville, Terry Nance and wife, Tonya of Downsville, Tammy G. Walters and husband, Larry of Crowville, and Harvey Nance and wife, Danna of Farmerville; grandchildren, Cameron Nance, Tara Burch, Tyler Nance, Chastity Vega, Heather Roberts, Kasey Henry, Jacob Nance, and Jordan Nance; great granddaughter, Adalynne Henry; siblings, Jean Mullins and Linda Burgess; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers were Willie Rawls, Byron Rawls, David Moore, Barry Burch, Don Risher and Wayne Lord.

Condolences may be left at brownholleyfuneralhomes.com.