Funeral services for Joyce Lue Davis, 86, of Delhi, will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, at Dunn Baptist Church, in Dunn with Bro. Eddie Fuller and Bro. Benard Douchane officiating.

Interment will follow in the Faith Memorial Park Cemetery in Delhi, LA under the direction of Brown-Holley Funeral Home, Rayville.

Joyce was born June 29, 1932 in Ganado, TX and passed away on Monday, March 25, 2019 in Delhi.

Joyce is preceded in death by her parents, Hiram and Daisy Parks; sisters, Edna White, Marie Patrick, Mary Ann Green and Hattie Melvina Green; brother, Billy Ray Parks and Hiram O. Parks, Jr.

Survivors include her husband of 73 years, Willie Russell “Bilbo” Davis of Delhi, LA; children, Rebecca Morris and husband, Edward of Delhi, LA, Bruce Russell Davis of Rayville, LA and Susan Tucker and husband, Roy of Delhi, LA; grandchildren, Christy Tucker Gallagher, Russell Edward Morris and wife, Chersh, Bruce William Davis, Greg Morris and wife, Jessie, Kenneth Jeffrey Tucker and Dawn Renee Davis; eight great grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; brother, Leonard Jack Parks; sister-in-law, Mary Ann Parks; brother-in-law, Donald “Hoot” Green; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday at the church.

Pallbearers will be John Thomas, Troy Thomas, Jr., Jessie Nielsen, Fred Hunter, R.L. Lester and Bubba Perry.

