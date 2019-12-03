Joshua Michael Tibbs

Funeral services for Joshua “Josh” Michael Tibbs, 36, of Rayville, were held Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Brown-Holley Funeral Chapel, Rayville, with Bro. Richard Robinson officiating.

Interment followed in the Bethel Cemetery, Holly Ridge.

Joshua was born July 26, 1983 in Homer, LA and passed away Sunday, November 24, 2019 in Ruston, LA.

He is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Opal and Claude Walker; and paternal grandparents, Louise and James Nelson Tibbs.

Joshua Survivors include his mother, Vickey Tibbs of Rayville; father, James E. Tibbs, Sr. and wife, Barbara of Ruston; children, Katie Turner of Columbia, Hunter Nolan of Start, Caleb Tibbs of Charleston, SC, and Ashlynn Tibbs of Charleston, SC; siblings, Ronnie Walker and wife, Shelia of Winnfield, James E. “Petoe” Tibbs, Jr. of Start, Dana Richardson and husband, Dean of Myrtle Beach, SC, William Tibbs and wife, Jennifer of Rayville, Shawn Tibbs and wife, Stormy of Rayville, Chelsea Sterrett of Rayville, and Jeremy Walker of Jonesboro; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers were Eric Tibbs, Bruce Royals, James Greer, Bo Herrington, Jeremy Williams, and Shelby Gibson.

Condolences may be left at brownholleyfuneralhomes.com.