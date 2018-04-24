Joseph E. Chaney III

Funeral services for Joseph E. “Joey” Chaney, III, 59, of Rayville, LA will be held at 10:00 AM, Thursday, April 26, 2018 at the Rayville United Methodist Church, Rayville, LA with Bro. John Kavanaugh and Bro. Raymond Agent officiating. Interment will follow in the McKnight Cemetery, Holly Ridge, LA under the direction of Brown-Holley Funeral Home, Rayville.

Mr. Joey was born August 7, 1958 in Rayville, LA and passed away Monday, April 23, 2018 in West Monroe, LA after a lengthy illness.

Joey was a member of the Rayville United Methodist Church. He was the Chief Deputy Coroner of Richland Parish for many years and the past Administrator of Rayville Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Rayville.

He was employed as a nurse with the Richardson Medical Center, St. Francis Medical Center, and North Monroe Hospital for many years.

Joey is preceded in death by his parents, J.E. Chaney, Jr. and Billie Brown Chaney.

Survivors include his wife of 34 years, Lisa Clack Chaney of Rayville; sons, Joseph E. Chaney, IV of Rayville and Matthew Landry Chaney of Rayville; siblings, Constance “Connie” Chaney Gotcher and husband, Ron of Benbrook, TX and Charles R. “Bubba” Chaney and wife, Sharon of Rayville; mother-in-law, Janna S. Clack of Rayville; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers are Dr. Lester W. Johnson, Lyle Russell, Fred Scott Franklin, Tommy Sims, Bill Jennings, and Don Brown.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Rayville United Methodist Church.