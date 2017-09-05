Graveside services for Johnny Lyn Grissom, 48, of Rayville, were held Sunday, May 7, 2017 at Lynn Cemetery, Archibald, with Rev. Dennis Herrington officiating under the direction of Brown-Holley Funeral Home, Rayville.

Johnny Lyn was born April 24, 1969 in Monroe and passed away Friday, May 5, 2017 in Rayville.

Johnny loved to garden and had a passion for truck driving. He is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Ellis and Juanita Duncan and paternal grandparents, Glover Grissom and Arzel Head and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Survivors include mother, Ruby Duncan Grissom; father, Johnny Grissom; brother, Jason Grissom and wife, Melanie and their children, Courtney and Mikey and Mike Strahan and wife, Peggy, and their children, Alicia, Cody, Haley and husband, Josh, and Bubba. The love of his life, Claudia Till and Lily; and Jayne and Michelle; and a host of aunts, uncles, and cousins

A special thanks to Hospice and Palliative Care Compassus and staff for their special care of our loved one.

Condolences may be left at brownholleyfuneralhomes.com.