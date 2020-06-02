Graveside services for Mrs. Johnnie Mae Sorey of Rayville will be 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Rayville Masonic Cemetery with Bro. Troy Denard officiating, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home Rayville.

Visitation will be from 4:00pm until 5:45 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Mrs. Sorey was born March 29, 1932 in Crowville, LA, and passed from this life on June 1, 2020 in Rayville, LA at the age of 88.

She graduated from Crowville High School, and upon marrying Gene and after relocating to Rayville she became an active member of the First Baptist Church. She was also a beloved cosmetologist and business owner. She loved serving others with her words of wisdom and her family meals. She always had a welcoming smile and a friendly hello to anyone entering her home. She was loved by all who met her and will be greatly missed.

She is preceded in death by her parents; Louis M. Marshall and Ruth V. Marshall; and one brother, Billy Marshall.

Those left to cherish her memory include her loving and devoted husband of 69 years, Ural Gene Sorey of Rayville; two children, Gordon Sorey and wife, Vicki of Bay City, TX, and Joni Eikert and husband, Paul of West Monroe; six grandchildren, Kyle Takewell and wife, Kimberly, Jeni Takewell, Stella Sorey, Jordan Patton, Logan Bailey, and Dustin Henderson and wife, Jenna; one sister, Audrey M. Tucker and husband, John of Winnsboro; one brother, James Marshall of Crowville; a very special friend of the family, Joni Vallery of Monroe; two sisters-in-law, Peggy Diebel of Rayville and Janice Green of Tucson, AZ; also survived by seven great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Pallbearers will be Paul Eikert, Kyle Takewell, Lasley Thomason, Phillip Vallery, Charlie Thomason and Tom Heath.

The family of Mrs. Johnnie Mae Sorey would like to express their sincere gratitude for the loving care and constant concern during her extended illness. A sincere thanks to Earlisa Knox, Sharon Gee, Dorothy Jones, Gwen Briscoe, Dr. Frank Weinholt, Dr. Bruyninckx and his staff, Mrs. Kimberly Coleman, and also the staff of Richland Medical Center and Caring Hands Hospice of West Monroe.

Online registry and condolences are at www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com.