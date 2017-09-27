Visitation services for John M. Watts, 77, of Start were held from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, September 26, 2017 at Crew Lake United Methodist Church in Start under the direction of Brown-Holley Funeral Home, Rayville.

Mr. John M. Watts was born November 14, 1939 in Start and passed away on September 22, 2017. He is preceded in death by his parents, Jessie and Willie Watts.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 23 years, Dolores Watts of Start, children, Debbie Herrington of Rayville; Scott Brewster of New York; Terry Brewster of Start; grandchildren, Alicia Tatum of Ruston; Amy Murray of West Monroe; Amber Murray of Oak Grove; great grandchildren, Sarah Tatum, Allison Tatum, Lane Gibson, Tanner Brown, Hunter Pope; niece, Anita Wing and Chris of Rayville; brother, Cecil Watts and wife, Edna of Rayville; numerous cousins.