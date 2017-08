Funeral services for John Edward Walters, 68, of Delhi, were held Friday, August 11, 2017 at Brown-Holley Funeral Chapel, Rayville with Bro. Norman Bryant officiating.

Interment followed in the Bethel Cemetery, Holly Ridge, LA under the direction of Brown-Holley Funeral Home, Rayville.

Mr. John was born February 12, 1949 in Oak Grove, LA and passed away Tuesday, August 8, 2017 in Monroe, LA.

Condolences may be left at brownholleyfuneralhomes.com.