Graveside services for John E. Coston Sr., 68, of West Monroe, were held at 2 p.m., Monday, November 30, 2020 at the Beach Cemetery, Rayville, with Bro. Bill Schooley officiating under the direction of Brown-Holley Funeral Home, Rayville.

John was born July 26, 1952 in Monroe, and passed away Thursday, November 26, 2020 in West Monroe.

Condolences may be left at brownholleyfuneralhomes.com.