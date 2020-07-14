Funeral services for John Allen McKnight, 66, of Rayville, will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Brown-Holley Funeral Chapel, Rayville, with Bro. Buddy McGurk and Bro. Kenny Johnston officiating.

Interment will follow in the McKnight Cemetery, Holly Ridge, under the direction of Brown-Holley Funeral Home, Rayville.

Mr. McKnight was born September 11, 1953 in Rayville, and passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020 in Monroe.

Mr. John was preceded in death by his parents, Freddie and Lillie McKnight; grandson, Devin Ray Dakota White; and brother, Odis McKnight.

Survivors include his wife, Edna McKnight of Rayville; children, Birtie Stump and husband, Eric of West Monroe, Jennifer White and husband, Anthony of Poplarville, MS, Alesha Banks and husband, Josh of Wellborne, FL, Jonathon Sasnett of Calico Rock, AR, Terry McKnight of Fort Sumner, NM, Augusta Frances of Brookhaven, MS, and Brandy McKnight of Chunchula, AL; 14-grandchildren; 6-great grandchildren; sister, Frances Deason and husband, Ernest of DeRidder; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers are Dillon Mercer, Anthony White, Dale Deason, Ernest Deason Jr., Eric Stump and Herbert Munholland Jr.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, July 16, at Brown-Holley Funeral Home, Rayville.

