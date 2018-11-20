Funeral services for John Alfred Graham, Jr., 55, of Pioneer, were held Thursday, November 15, 2018 at the Brown-Holley Funeral Chapel, Rayville with Bro. Dwight Fulton and Bro. Gene Sanders officiating.

Interment followed in the McKnight Cemetery, Holly Ridge.

John was born September 14, 1963 in Thibodaux, LA and passed away Sunday, November 11, 2018 in Monroe, LA.

John was an avid hunter and fisherman. He is preceded in death by his father, John Alfred Graham, Sr., sister, Lydia Graham Robin; brother, Rickey L. Graham; Niece, Jennifer Graham Magee; and nephew, Sean Michael Robin.

Survivors include his wife of 10 Years, Anita Bradley Graham; sons, John Graham III and wife, LeAnn and Joseph E. Graham and wife, Cassie; grandchildren, Kaden Graham, Cooper Graham, Rylee Graham, Katelyn Graham, Emma Gilbert, and Molly Gilbert; mother, Jeanette Graham Barrier and husband, Naaman; sister-in-law, Amy McKenzie and husband, Calvin; his loving dog, Sissy; and numerous nieces and nephews and a host of friends.

Pallbearers were Danny Freeland, Dick Rankin, Joshua Graham, Dustin Simmons, Tommy Rawls, and Todd Robin. Honorary pallbearer is Daniel Rawls.

Visitation was Thursday, November 15, 2018 at Brown-Holley Funeral Chapel, Rayville.

Condolences may be left at brownholleyfuneralhomes.com.