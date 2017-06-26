Joe Allen Woodard, 74, passed away on Tuesday, June 13, 2017 in Holly Bluff, MS.

Mr. Woodard graduated from Delhi High School in 1961 and was a long time resident of Holly Bluff. Mr. Woodard was a retired farmer and lifelong avid houndsman. He loved to take his dogs to field trials and visit with his friends there.

He was preceded in death by his parents Elva Allen Woodard and Virginia Coleman Woodard of Delhi, LA.

He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Sally Savery Woodard of Holly Bluff, his four children, Allen S. Woodard of Rolling Fork, MS, Abby W. Perry of Lafayette, CA, Kate W. Pace, of Madison, MS, and Emlee W. Nicholson of Madison MS. He is also survived by 11 grandchildren whom he adored and tirelessly served. Survivors also include his brother Tom C. Woodard of Holly Bluff, MS, Mary Catherine McKay of Lafayette, LA, and Edward G. Woodard of Jackson, MS and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family held a private burial service on Saturday. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be sent to the Holly Bluff Methodist Church, Post Office Box 186, Holly Bluff, MS 39088 or a charity of your choice.