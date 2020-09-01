After a brave and courageous year-long battle with a form of leukemia, our mother, Joanna Irwin McCoy McKay (JoAnn) is at peace after going to be with our Lord on August 28, 2020.

She was 93.

Mrs. McKay was born December 12, 1926 in Alto, Louisiana, and graduated from Mangham High School. After living through the Great Depression and World War II, she attended Northeast Junior College in Monroe, then married and became a full-time wife and mother. A faithful member of Mangham Baptist Church, she always saw that her children attended church every Sunday and Wednesday.

Known by many as the “picture of Southern Charm,” JoAnn had style and an out-going personality. Always the fabulous dresser and seamstress, she often made clothes for herself and her daughters. On Easter, she dressed herself and her children to the nines in the latest fashion. She also made Christmas extra special by mixing the old fashioned and the new in our Christmas stockings.

In addition to being a great cook, JoAnn was a wonderful decorator and an avid bridge player. One of her favorite things to do was making guests at her bridge parties feel special with her flair for entertaining.

Mrs. McKay was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Dan Boies “DB” McKay; grandson, Thomas E. “Trey” Cooper III; her parents, John Adam and Lovie Dee Hubbs McCoy; and by siblings, Tena McConnell, Alicia Craft and John A. “Bubba” McCoy Jr.

She is survived by her six children Dan B. McKay, Jr., Stephen Rory McKay, James Reese McKay, JoAnnette “Jo” Mattison, Kevin Brian McKay and Dedee Mangold as well as her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A visitation/memorial service will be held at Mangham Baptist Church on Thursday September 10, 2020 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorials be made to the Mangham Baptist Church building fund or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.