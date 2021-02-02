Funeral services for Joann Catherine Jordan, 96, of Rayville, were held Saturday, January 30, 2021, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Rayville, with Father Tim Hurd officiating.

Interment followed in the Rayville Masonic Cemetery, Rayville, under the direction of Brown-Holley Funeral Home, Rayville.

Mrs. Joann was born October 6, 1924 and passed away Thursday, January 28, 2021, in Rayville after a lengthy illness.

Mrs. Joann is preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Jimmy Jordan; sons, Mike Jordan, John Jordan and Danny Joe Jordan; parents, John and Mary Gleason; and her brother, Jack Gleason.

Survivors include her daughters, Kathy Terracina and husband, Sam, of Monroe, Eileen Jordan and husband, Vic, of Rayville and Robin Bevington and husband, Mark, of Middletown, NY; sister, Ruth Bruick of Fort Smith, AR; grandchildren, Jenny McLin and husband, Ryan, Emily Ressman and husband, Eric, Victor Jordan IV and wife, Amanda, Dr. Joey Terracina, Dr. Jake Terracina and wife, Aurora, Michael Jordan, Steven Jordan, Katie Baird and husband, Nate, and Kelsey Jordan; and her 12 great grandchildren.

Pallbearers were Michael Jordan, Steven Jordan, Victor Jordan, Dr. Joey Terracina, Ryan McLin and Eric Ressman.

Honorary pallbearer was Dr. Jake Terracina.

