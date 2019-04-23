Funeral services for Jo Ann Darling, 76, of Rayville were held Monday, April 22, 2019 at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church with Rev. Jay Jones officiating.

Interment followed at Lynn Cemetery in Archibald. Visitation was from 10 a.m. to the time of service.

Mrs. Darling was born February 17, 1943 and passed peacefully from this life on April 17, 2019 surrounded by family and loved ones. She loved the outdoors and gardening. Her grandchildren were the real delight in her life as were her beloved family. Mrs. Darling was a member of Mt. Calvary Baptist Church. She loved the Lord and loved to serve by helping out with the children at church. She was a loving grandmother and was dearly cherished by her grandchildren.

Mrs. Darling was preceded in death by her parents Andrew Jackson Harrell and Annie Laura Burns and one brother Willie Norman Harrell.

Mrs. Darling was survived by her husband of 56 years, Hervie ‘Butch’ Darling, two daughters Tammy Bancroft and husband Charles of Wetumpka, Al., and Shannon Emfinger and husband Robert of Rayville. Survivors also include four grandchildren, Brandi Frederick of Winnsboro, LA, Capt. Joshua Corey and wife Dani of El Paso, Tx., Nicholas Darling of Rayville, and Caitlyn Corey of Rayville; three great grandchildren Skyler Barkey, Alice Aurora Frederick, Mila Marie Corey, and three brothers: John Harrell, J.L Harrell and wife Jamie, Charles Ray Harrell and one sister Imogene Rawls.

Pallbearers will be Roger Rogers, Damion Darling, Robert Emfinger, Charles Bancroft, Nicholas Darling, and Capt. Joshua Corey.

In lieu of flowers the family is requesting donations be made to the Awana’s program at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church.

Services are under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home Rayville.

