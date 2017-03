Graveside services for Jimmie Harold Robbins, 82, of Rayville, formerly of Crossett, Ark., were held Wednesday, March 8, 2017 in the Pinewood Memorial Cemetery, Crossett with Bro. Randy Iveres officiating under the direction of Brown-Holley Funeral Home, Rayville.

Jimmie was born February 4, 1935 in Crossett and passed away Sunday, March 5, 2017 in West Monroe.

