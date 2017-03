Graveside services for Jimmie Harold Robbins, 82, of Rayville, formerly of Crossett, AR, will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 8, 2017 in the Pinewood Memorial Cemetery, Crossett, AR with Bro. Randy Iveres officiating under the direction of Brown-Holley Funeral Home, Rayville.

Jimmie was born February 4, 1935 in Crossett, AR and passed away Sunday, March 5, 2017 in West Monroe, LA.

Condolences may be left at brownholleyfuneralhomes.com.