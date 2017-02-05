Funeral services for Mr. Jim Williamson, 69, of Mangham, will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, May 4, 2017 at the Rayville Assembly of God, Rayville, with Bro. John Skinner and Bro. Eugene Brown officiating.

Interment will follow in Lone Cedar Cemetery, Baskin, under the direction of Brown-Holley Funeral Home, Rayville.

Mr. Williamson was born April 2, 1948 in Baskin, LA and passed away Monday, May 1, 2017.

