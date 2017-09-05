Funeral services for Mr. Jim Brantley Walters, 51, of Holly Ridge, will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, May 12, 2017 at Brown-Holley Funeral Home, Rayville with Bro. Bill Griffin officiating.

Interment will follow in the Bethel Cemetery, Holly Ridge, under the direction of Brown-Holley Funeral Home, Rayville.

Mr. Jim was born April 21, 1966 in Delhi, LA and passed away May 8, 2017.

