Funeral services for Jewel Henderson, 86, of Winnsboro, were held Sunday, May 28, 2017 at the Westside Baptist Church, Delhi, LA with Rev. Steve Hillman officiating.

Interment followed in the Newton Cemetery, Delhi, LA under the direction of Brown-Holley Funeral Home, Rayville.

Mrs. Jewel was born July 16, 1930 in Weir, MS and passed away Friday, May 26, 2017 in Winnsboro, LA.

