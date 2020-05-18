Graveside services for Jessie L. Klett, 84, of Rayville, were held at 11 a.m., Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Epps Cemetery in Epps, with Steve Hillman and Walter Hillman officiating under the direction of Brown-Holley Funeral Home, Rayville.

Mrs. Klett was born January 11, 1936 in Delhi and passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020 in Monroe.

Mrs. Klett loved her time spent with Methodist Church activities. She spent over 40 years teaching school in Texas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, California, Okinawa, Japan, and Adak, Alaska. She also loved the many trips that she made around the world.

Jessie is preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Mattie Beth Hillman; sisters, Flores Ottenhoff, Helen Hillman; brothers, Walter “Sonny Boy” Hillman, Mitchell Hillman.

Survivors include her husband, Evan Van Klett of Rayville; sisters in law, Mary Hillman of Epps, Ann Hillman Netherland of Winnsboro; special nephew, Steven Hillman and wife, Sherry of Epps; special niece, Terri Sylvestri and husband, Joe of Rayville; numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.

Due to Mrs. Jessie’s love of animals in lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to the Humane Society of Monroe or any animal charity of your choice.

Condolences may be left at brownholleyfuneralhomes.com.