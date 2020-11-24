A memorial service for Jerry W. Brister, 70, of Epps, will be held a later date.

He was born January 31, 1950 in Delhi and passed away Thursday, November 19, 2020 in Alexandria.

Jerry was a veteran with the U.S. Army. He is preceded in death by his parents, M.H. and Virginia Brister.

Survivors include his brother, Michael Brister of Houston, TX; sister, Janet Deville and husband, Steve of Leesville, LA; nephew, Thaddeus Deville and wife, Kim of Fort Benning, GA; great niece, Latianna Deville; great nephew, Aiden Deville; and his aunt, Louise Cater.

Condolences may be left at brownholleyfuneralhomes.com.