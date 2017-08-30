Funeral services for Jerry L. Thomason, 83, of Rayville were held Saturday, August 26, 2017, at Alto Baptist Church with Dr. Alan Miller and Rev. David Shirley officiating.

Interment followed in Alto Baptist Church Cemetery, all under the direction of Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home-Winnsboro.

Jerry, a cattle rancher, was born on July 6, 1934 in Alto, and passed from this life Wednesday, August 23, 2017, in Monroe, LA. He is preceded in death by his parents, J. Stanley Thomason and Ethel Montgomery Thomason; brothers, Jimmy Thomason and Larry Thomason; sister, Elizabeth Thomason; and first wife, Gloria Thomason.

Survivors left to cherish his memory are his wife, Catherine Searcy Thomason of Alto, LA; son, David Thomason and wife Shannon of Alto, LA; daughter, Sharon Lawrence of El Reno, OK; grandchildren, Tyler Thomason, Jeri Paulick, and Steffani Clement; two great grandchildren; and brother, Jack Thomason of Alto, LA. He is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.

Pallbearers to honor his memory were Rick Hixon, Ronnie Hill, Todd Weed, Sid Hill, Billy Remore and James Hendrix.

Honorary Pallbearers were the deacons of Alto Baptist Church and Sherriff Gary Gilley.

The family received friends for visitation on Friday, August 25, 2017 at the church.

Online registry and condolences at www.youngscommunity.com.