Jerrene Bishop Martin Edwards was born in Walnut Grove, Leake County, Mississippi, on April 10, 1933 and departed this life peacefully on Friday, March 17, 2017 at her home she shared with her husband, Dr. George Edwards, in Delhi, Louisiana.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, March 25, 2017 at Epps Baptist Church in Epps with Rev. Pat Lofton and Rev. Johnny Smith officiating.

Visitation will be held on Friday, March 24th from 6-8 p.m. at Cox Funeral Home in Delhi and on Saturday, March 25th from noon until time of services at Epps Baptist Church.

Graveside interment will follow in the Epps Cemetery of Epps, Louisiana under the direction of Cox Funeral Home of Delhi.

Pallbearers will be Sassan Mouri and grandchildren Samon Kashani, Shara Kashani, Lewis E. Martin, Chaning Dorr and Scott Martin.

The family requests that since mama will be enjoying a majestic celestial celebration, where all are dressed in joyful attire, Jerrene’s guests are encouraged to come similarly attired.

Survivors include Husband, Dr. George E. Edwards of Delhi; Son, Lewis L. Martin and wife Debbie of Monroe, GA; Daughter, Anis Kashani and husband Hossein of Sweetwater, TX; Daughter, Mary Dorr and husband David of Ruston, LA; Son, Adam Martin of Epps, LA; Stepchildren Dr. Danny Edwards and wife Lisha of Alexandria, LA; Tommy Edwards and wife Tammy of Delhi, LA; Karen Walters and husband Harold of Lindale, TX and Judy Jacobs and husband Chris of Swartz, LA.

She is also survived by siblings: Brother, Glen Bishop of West Monroe, LA; Brother, James Bishop and wife Ellen of Bastrop, LA; Sister-In-Law Dale Bishop surviving wife of Synder Bishop, Jr.

Mrs. Edwards is also survived by seven grandchildren: Melanie Chatagnier and husband Jason (Lewis), Jessica Hunter and husband Chad (Lewis), Samon Kashani and wife Marissa (Anis), Shara Kashani (Anis), Lewis Eugene Martin (Lewis), Chaning Elizabeth Dorr (Mary) and Scott Martin (Lewis); 12 step-grandchildren: Bryan Edwards (Danny) and Carolina, Cody and Cassidy Vanderlick (Lisha), Erin Smith (Tammy), Stan Martin (Tammy), Wade Martin (Tammy), Merrick McClain (Karen), Roger Walters (Harold), Aubrey Winstead (Judy), Chandler Jacobs (Judy) and Connor Jacobs (Judy).

Also by five great-grandchildren: Spencer Nicole Chatagnier (Melanie), Aria Roslyn Kashani (Samon), Shelby Sue Chatagnier (Melanie), Farrin Eisley Kashani (Samon) and Jason Lawrence Chatagnier (Melanie) and by 27 step-great grandchildren: Annalise and William Edwards (Brandon and Ashley), Conley, Carson and Landry Smith (Erin and Brad), Cayden and Anna Kate Martin (Stan and Amanda), Navei and Hank Martin (Judd and Kellie), Hunter, Trigger and Mason Martin (Wade and Aimye), Addie and Julian McClain (Merrick), Tyler, Myranda, Cody, Stormee and Tanner (Roger and Lee), Beaux, Grayson and Morgan Martin (Julia), Kimball and Kensleigh Winstead (Aubrey) and by 4 Step-Great-Great Grandchildren Charlie, Joe and Bruin (Tyler and Sydney) and Hadley (Myranda).

She is preceded in death by her parents, Snyder and Myrtle Bishop; In-Laws Lewis Carson (L.C.) Martin and wife Anis (Tot); 1st Husband Lewis Chessley Martin; three brothers, Snyder Bishop Jr., Paul Bishop and Randolph (Rex) Bishop; and great-grandson Graham Morgan Walters.

Jerrene was a woman deeply loved, and generously returned love. Easily recognized by her petite stature with always a smile on that face. Never satisfied with being idle, her greatest joys being church activities, charities and volunteer work.

A 1951 graduate of Pioneer High School; Bachelor of Science degree from Louisiana Polytechnic Institute(1955); Master of Education degree from the University of Southwestern Louisiana (1962); Jerrene completed 30+ hours of doctoral level courses at Northeast Louisiana University in 1980. Her degrees specialized in Home Economics, Early Childhood Development, with a minor in Chemistry. She taught in the classroom for 24 years, then served in the West Carroll Parish school board system for another 12 years until her retirement in 1991.

Never satisfied with being idle, a short list of enjoyments: Her own home; Fashion Consultant for Redmond Michener’s of Oak Grove, LA, which employed several local teen girls as models for the store; Epps Garden Club member and officer; Order of the Eastern Star; Regularly tithing plus additional donation to the church; Leader of youth Bible Drill competitions for 30 years; Sunday School teacher and many summers of Vacation Bible School.

After retirement; 5 mission trips into the under-developed areas of Brazil to physically build churches and minister to children; a decade of competition in Senior Olympics, beginning in the mid 90’s in which she won many medals including the State Level in Louisiana and Mississippi- Gold medalist in Archery, Long Jump, Basketball Free-Throws, 50 yard dash and Shot Put, to name a few. She loved being outside every day working in her garden, flower beds, pea patch and raising ducks, chickens, Guinea hens, and turkeys brought her much delight and she also loved spending time with family and was on the road countless miles to attend school functions, sporting events and visit her children and grandchildren over the years.

Married to Lewis Martin, a professional geologist, at the age of 23, they lived in Durango, CO, moved to Midland, TX, then located to Lafayette and Rayne, LA, finally in 1966 to establish lasting roots in West Carroll Parish. Following 23 years of widowhood and during her retirement years, she last settled in Delhi, LA with a new loving husband, Dr. George E. Edwards.

Our family wishes to thank all who prayed, called and cared for her. We are extremely thankful for all the gracious and loving care provided by all hospice and home health workers, Monica Odom RN and Yolanda Bishop in these past few years and a special thank you to Deborah Carter, Sue Woolsey, Pam Henderson LPN and Tampa Cassells for all your compassion in meeting our mother’s needs.

Please, for any who care to go beyond flower memorials, appreciation can be make to Jerrene’s most supported institutions; Epps Baptist Church, 4207 Hwy 134, Epps, LA 71237; New Hope Church of God, 1436 Hwy 577, Pioneer, LA 71266 or the Louisiana Baptist Children’s Home, Monroe, LA.

