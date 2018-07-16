Jeffrey Hilbun, 64, of Bella Vista, AR, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 30, 2018.

He was born April 3, 1954 in Natchez, MS to Mayo and Madge (Mustard).

He obtained his BS and MA from La Tech in Ruston, LA. He enjoyed golf, hunting and fishing.

Jeff is survived by his wife of 24 years, Vickie Doucet Hilbun. He is also survived by his daughter, Melissa (Jeremy) Antley; sons, J. Miles Hilbun, MD (Frances); Spencer Hilbun, all of Monroe LA; stepsons; Justin Bounds of Farmerville, LA and Derek (Ashley) Bounds of West Monroe, LA; 13 grandchildren; brother, David (Judy) Hilbun of Kernersville, NC and sister, Ellen (Claude) Steele of Pelham, AL

A celebration of life service will be held Saturday, July 21, 2018 at 4 PM at the Bella Vista Assembly of God, 1771 Forest Hills Blvd, Bella Vista AR. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the BVAG benevolence fund.