Toshiko (Jeannie) Duffey was born in Japan on February 6, 1932 and passed away peacefully on Jan 26, 2021.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Howard Duffey, and will be laid to rest beside him.

Graveside interment service for Jeannie will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, February 6, at New Salem Cemetery, Gerard, with Jeffery Thomas officiating under the direction of Brown-Holley funeral home.