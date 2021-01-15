Graveside services for Jeanette Merriett, 78, of Clayton, were held at Merriett Family Cemetery on Friday, January 15, 2021 with Bro. Grady Fulton officiating, under the direction of Comer Funeral Home.

Jeanette was born Friday, August 21, 1942 in Epps and passed away on Wednesday, January 13, 2021, at her home surrounded by her family.

She was a loving wife, sister, mother, and grandmother. Jeanette will be missed.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Alex Wesley Johnese and Myrtle Baker Johnese; two brothers, Daniel Johnese and Willie Johnese; and sister, Lola Johnese.

Jeanette leaves behind her husband of 63 years, William Merriett of Clayton; daughter, Lori Norris and her husband, Tracey, of Clayton; three grandsons, Trey Price, Nicholas Norris and Richard Norris; two granddaughters, Abigail Norris and Isabella Norris; brother, Laudell Johnese of Waterproof; three sisters, Lillian Garrison and her husband, Randy, of McNair, MS, Nancy Johnson of Ferriday, and Edna Wagley of McNair, MS; and great-granddaughter, Everly Jacobs.

Pallbearers were her family and friends.

