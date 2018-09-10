Funeral services for Jean Marie Whitten, 89, of Monroe, LA, will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, September 10, 2018, in the chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Sterlington Road, Monroe, with Rev. William L. Smith officiating.

Interment will follow at Start Cemetery. Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Sunday, September 9, 2018, at Mulhearn Funeral Home.

Mrs. Whitten was born June 15, 1929, in Queens, NY, and passed away September 6, 2018, in Monroe, LA. Jean retired from Verizon.

Mrs. Whitten was preceded in death by her parents, John Eugene Stager and Mae McDevitt Stager.

Survivors include her husband of 47 years, Thomas L. Whitten; daughters, Paula Christiansen, and Diane Tevlin and husband Michael; son, Mark Christiansen and wife Janine; 4 grandchildren, Michael and Sean Tevlin, and Morgan and Krista Christiansen; 2 great-grandchildren, Reza and Zia Tevlin; sisters, Helen and Susanne Stager; and brother, James Stager.

Pallbearers will be Jerry and Paul Bartleson, Seth White, Scott Wooten, Joey Cordill and Billy Bruce.

Honorary pallbearers are Pat Weatherford and Chris McHenry.

