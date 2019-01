Janie Robinson, 89, a resident of Rayville and a custodian, died January 8, 2019.

Services were Monday, January 14, 2019 at Against All Odds Church in Monroe.

Visitation was Sunday, January 13, 2019 f at Tennant Funeral Home in Rayville. Burial was at China Grove Cemetery in Mangham under the direction of Tennant Funeral Home of Rayville.