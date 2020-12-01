Funeral services for Janie Lou Watts Maxwell, 88, of Delhi were held Sunday, November 29, 2020 at the Delhi Methodist Church with Bro. Paul Lipe and Bro. Marshall Sevier officiating.

Visitation was held at Delhi Methodist Church on Sunday, November 29 until time of service.

Internment was in the Delhi Masonic Cemetery under the direction of Cox Funeral Home of Delhi.

Pallbearers were Levi Douglas Cook, Frank Maxwell Cook, Frank Earl Maxwell IV, Alex Lewis, Macon Roland, Jim Watts and John Watts Jr.

Honorary pallbearer was Ed Eiland.

Janie was born in Tallulah on June 22, 1932.

She married Frank Earl Maxwell Jr. on January 19, 1952 and they have two children, Frank III and Jan.

Janie loved flowers. She was a member of the Garden Club and arranged flowers for many social events. She worked diligently for the Delhi Methodist Church where she was a Sunday School teacher for years. Janie also cooked and led “Concern for Persons.”

She was the best grandmother to her six grandchildren, Levi Douglas Cook, Audra Lay Roland (Macon), Frank Maxwell Cook, Whitley Jane Maxwell Lewis (Alex), Frank Earl Maxwell IV and Annabelle Maxwell.

Janie is preceded in death by her parents, George Hubert Watts and Henrietta King Watts, and two brothers, Eddie France Watts and Hubert King Watts.

She is survived by her beloved husband of 68 years, Frank Earl Maxwell Jr. of Delhi; her two children, Frank Earl Maxwell III (Bonnie) of Delhi and Jan Maxwell Mabray (Pat) of Tensas Parish; her six grandchildren; a brother John Howard Watts (Patty) of Tallulah and numerous nieces and nephews.

Janie’s life was an example of love and hospitality. Her home was always open and inviting, full of love, fun and friendship with butter cookies for everyone.

She was always a giver to all and her glass was always half full.

Any planned memorials may be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation or to a charity of donor’s choice.