Mrs. Jane Cole, 79, of Start, was born April 26, 1939 in Atlanta, TX passed away, Saturday, September 8, 2018 at her residence.

Mrs. Jane is preceded in death by her husband, of 57 years, H. Andrew Cole; sister, Peggy Gibbons; and her parents, James and Doris Alton.

Mrs. Cole was a humble servant of The Lord and His flock. She has been a church pianist since she was a teenager.

Survivors include her children, Mark Henry Cole and wife, Teri of Vacaville, CA, Donna Jane Snyder and husband, Steve of Mountain Home, AR, and Amee Doris Cole of Start, LA; grandchildren, Andy Moore, Colbe DeMoss, Ariel Diaz, Brooke Robinson, Shelbie Cole, Allie Cole, and Micala Cady; great grandchildren, Mason Moore, Elliot Diaz, Dawson Reid Blackburn, and Jaxton Robinson; brother, James Alton, Jr. of Monroe, LA; sister, Joan Ann “Sissy” Wurm of Missouri; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and church families from Beouf River Baptist Church and Crew Lake United Methodist Church.

Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Monday, September 10, 2018 at the Crew Lake United Methodist Church, Start, LA.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the March of Dimes.

Condolences may be left at brownholleyfuneralhomes.com.