Funeral services for James Wesley Dawson Sr., 88, of Mer Rouge, were held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, October 17, 2018 at the Horseshoe Baptist Church, Mer Rouge, with Bro. Bob Lonadier officiating.

Interment was in the Oak Ridge Cemetery, Oak Ridge, under the direction of Brown-Holley Funeral Home, Rayville.

Mr. James Wesley Dawson, a retired pipe liner, was born January 26, 1930 in Mer Rouge, LA and passed away Sunday, October 14, 2018.

