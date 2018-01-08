Services for James Perry Gill Sr., 62 of Mangham will at 2 p.m. Tuesday, January 9, 2018 at Archibald First Baptist Church with Rev. John Cleveland officiating.

Burial will be in the Lynn Cemetery under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home-Rayville.

Perry was born on December 12, 1955 in Rayville and passed from this life on January 5, 2018 in Monroe.

He was an avid fisherman, loved white perch, loved old cars, car shows, watching car auctions, watching old westerns, loved outdoors. He loved his family and grandchildren, who were his world. He loved to read his Bible. He was a member of Archibald First Baptist Church.

He is preceded in death by his parents, James Perry and Velma Louise Dilmore Gill, Sr.; sister, Debora Ann Gill; and brothers, William Gill and Raymond.

He is survived by a son, Shanon Gill and girlfriend Horicia of Pineville, LA; daughter, Tasha Gill and boyfriend Daniel of Mangham; daughter-Meghann Clayton and husband Jesse of Atlanta, TX; son, James Perry Gill, Jr. of McCloud, TX; 16 grandchildren, William Gill, Joseph Roth, Shadow Roth, Abbie Day, Jesse Day, Ethan Day, Kase Day, Emberlee Day, Harley Day, Kristopher Gill, Brenden Abbit, Mallory Abbit, Matthew Clayton, Sam Clayton, Claire Clayton, Selina and Olivia Littleton; three sisters, Bobbie Chapman of Shellfield, AL, Jeanette Eppinette and husband Buddy of Archibald, and Martha Kay Lofton and husband Bobby of Holly Ridge; loving companion, Debbie Littleton; and a host of other family and friends.

Pallbearers will be Daniel Walser, Albert Searcy, Wade Fleming, Nolan McMillian, Kelly Gilley, and Steve Dilmore. Honorary pallbearers will be Lester Walters, Randy Killingsworth, Wayne Rose, and Erin Killingsworth.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Monday, January 8, 2018 at the Archibald first Baptist Church in Archibald, LA.

Online registry/condolences made at www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com.