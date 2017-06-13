James Herrington

Funeral services for James “David” Herrington, 62, of Collinston, were held Friday, June 9, 2017 at Brown-Holley Funeral Chapel, Rayville with Bro. Don Boyett and Bro. Joey Kennedy officiating.

Interment followed in the Northeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery, Rayville.

David was born December 11, 1954 in Oak Grove, LA and went to his heavenly home Tuesday, June 6, 2017 in Collinston.

David was a pastor for over 30 years. He ministered to anyone who needed it, no matter the time or place. He always made sure you knew you were loved. He truly had a Pastor’s heart. Some of his best times were spent at the Briarfield Academy Rebel football games, dance recitals, and cheering on his beloved Saints. He loved to hunt and fish and always shared his love for Jesus.

Survivors include his wife of 44 years, Becky Herrington; sons, David Tray Herrington and Jamie Herrington; daughter, Rebecka Herrington Gwin and husband, Kevin Gwin; grandson, Christian Lee Herrington; granddaughters, JoEllen Gwin and JuliAnne Gwin; mother, Margaret Herrington; father, Fred Herrington; siblings, Gary Herrington and wife, Darlene, Michael Herrington and wife, Becky, and Karen Kennedy and husband, Pat; and numerous nieces and nephews, whom he loved to aggravate.

Pallbearers were Tommy Goleman, Lance Prine, Greg Thompson, Todd Rogers, Robbie Howard and Brad Kitchens.

Honorary pallbearers were the Briarfield Academy Sr. Football Team, John Herrington, Donnie Wallace, Eddie Morphy and Eugene Halley.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to A Time To Dance which houses the #davidherringtonstrongfoundation in David’s honor, 4767 Main St, Collinston, LA 71229.

