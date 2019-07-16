Family and friends of Dr. James Henry Smith, 71, of Wolfforth, Texas will be celebrating his life at Mulhearn Funeral Home in Rayville, Louisiana Monday, 22, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. followed by graveside services and burial at Stevenson Family Cemetery.

Dr. Smith passed away July 15. He was born December 21, 1947 in Rayville, to Henry Oliver Smith and Velma Geneva Hardy Smith. He graduated from Rayville High School, NLU, and Texas A&M. He was a professor at Texas Tech, Utah State, and Texas A&M Universities. He served as provost at the University of the Southwest, and developed the Global Campus for Louisiana Tech University.

Dr. Smith is survived by his wife Charlotte Welch Smith, originally of Pioneer, a daughter Angela Robinson, son-in-law Shane Robinson and two grandchildren Katie Smith and Jack Robinson, a nephew Bill Golliher, and niece Pam Golliher.