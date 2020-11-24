Funeral services for James David Rawls, 72, of Holly Ridge, were held Monday, November 23, 2020 at Pentecost Tabernacle, Delhi, with Bro. Shane Lester, Bro. Dwight Fulton and Bro. Dan Stansbury officiating.

Burial was in the McKnight Cemetery, Holly Ridge under the direction of Brown-Holley Funeral Home, Rayvile.

Mr. David was born October 23, 1948 in Rayville and passed away Thursday, November 19, 2020 in Rayville.

David is a member of Pentecost Tabernacle in Delhi. He is preceded in death by his parents, James Oscar and Rachel Rawls; and his wife, Rebecca Stokes “Becky” Rawls.

Survivors include his children, James “Jamie” David Rawls II and wife, Delene, of Tishomingo, OK, Remona Rawls of Holly Ridge and Rechelle Rawls of Holly Ridge; grandchildren, Ashlee Rainwater, Rachel Lautigar, Roman Rawls and Reina Rawls; siblings, Jeanette Barrier and husband, Naaman, of Holly Ridge, Oscar Joel Rawls and wife, Glenda, of Holly Ridge, Daniel Rawls of Epps, Anita Brock and husband, Tony, of Holly Ridge and Tommy Rawls and wife, Joyce, of Newalla, OK; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers were Neal Rawls, Ryan Rawls, Chad Rawls, Tyler Rawls, Victor Rawls, Joseph Graham, John Graham and Joshua Graham.

