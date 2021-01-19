James David Blaylock

Funeral services for James David “Red” Blaylock, 63, of Oak Ridge, were held Sunday, January 17, 2021 at Brown-Holley Funeral Home, Rayville, with Bro. Scott Smith officiating.

Interment followed in the Stevenson Cemetery, Rayville.

Mr. James was born March 29, 1957 in Monroe and passed away Thursday, January 14, 2021, at his residence in Oak Ridge.

Mr. James was the owner of Country Body Shop for over 30 years. He was a member of the Bad Weather Bass Club and the Rowland Road Baptist Church. He loved his family and all the family gatherings. He enjoyed drag racing, disc golf, fishing and cooking out.

Mr. James is preceded in death by his father, David Blaylock; mother, Imogene Blaylock; and brothers, Willie Blaylock and Everett Blaylock.

Survivors include his wife of 34 years, but they were together 43 years, Connie Lynn Blaylock; children, Christy Blaylock and Daryl of Calhoun, Ricky Blaylock and wife, Betty, of Start and Melissa Blaylock Lively and husband, Matt, of Meridian, MS; grandchildren, Dakota Bryant, Cheyenne Bryant, Harleigh Blaylock, Lilly Lively, Katherine Hughes and Jenny Cardin; great-grandchildren, Hayden Hughes, Addie Hughes, Gabe Hughes, Killian Blaylock, Olivia Cardin and Jolenne Cardin; sisters, Sandy Smith and Ester Blaylock; and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.

Pallbearers were P.J. Day, Randy Stanley, Lance Gowan, Seth Fordham, Al Dyson, Mike Rankin, Dakota Bryant and Matt Lively.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Make A Wish Foundation at www.wish.org.

Condolences may be left at brownholleyfuneralhomes.com.