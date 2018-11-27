James Bailey Thompson III

I was born on September 6, 1937 in Monroe, and was a resident of Baton Rouge.

He passed away peacefully on November 17, 2018.

He is survived by his daughters,Nanette Thompson, and her husband ,Steve Vallenari, and Kelli Stevens and her husband, Todd Stevens, and his granddaughters, Bailey and Celia Stevens. He is also survived by Nancy Glisson Thompson, his wife of many years, and his brother, Bill Thompson of Amherst, Mass.

Mr. Thompson was proceeded in death by his mother Fannie Mae Thompson and father James Bailey Thompson Jr., of Rayville. He attended the US Naval Academy, Louisiana Tech and Louisiana State UniversityLaw School. After serving in the US Army, he returned to Baton Rouge where he was a practicing attorney both in private practice, for DEQ and the city of Baton Rouge. Jim remained active in the military, serving as a reserve judge advocate where he earned the rank of colonel. Known by his friends as Tuna, he will be remembered by many for his love of hunting, fishing, golf and life.

The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to Jim’s care givers at Sunrise of Baton Rouge and Hospice of Baton Rouge. His family is planning a celebration to honor his life with a private ceremony. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions to Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center or the Baton Rouge Food Bank.