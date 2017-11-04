Jacob Wilton Walker

Graveside Services for Mr. Jacob Wilton “Jack” Walker, 85 of Start, were Monday, April 10, 2017 at the Northeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery in Rayville, with Bro. Tim Johnson officiating, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home in Rayville.

Jack was first and foremost a cowboy. He spent many years working for the Burnside Family as a ranch manager. He always had a project, with a big vision and he could make anything out of anything. He always had a beautiful garden and loved sharing it with his family and friends. He loved cooking and could prepare some amazing, unusual meals to share with all that came to visit. He spent much of his time fishing in his pond and could catch a fish when no one else could. He never minded sharing his opinion as well with anyone willing to listen. He spent many years at his camp in Grand Isle, LA deep sea fishing, crabbing and socializing. It was his home away from home. He loved his friends, his family, his grandchildren, but most of all his wife Gayle.

“Paw Paw” Jack passed away peacefully at his home, with his family by his side, overlooking his pond.

Survivors include: Son, Bryan Jude Walker of Watson, LA, and Daughter, Leah Pope Ulmer of Natchez, MS.

Throughout his life, he has been blessed with many adored grandchildren; Mary Catherine Wilkerson, Josh Wilkerson, Maggie Ulmer, Claire Ulmer, Brittany Walker, Justin Walker, Reagan Wilkerson, Jr., Dylan Ivy, and Brittni Boudreaux.

Pallbearers were Ray Stansbury, Fred Martin, Billy Ulmer, Justin Walker, Josh Wilkerson and Todd Yelverton.

Many thanks to his wonderful neighbors and friends for all they did, to let him do it his way.

