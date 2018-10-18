Funeral services for Jackie L. Henry, 82, of Start, will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, October 21, 2018 at the Crew Lake United Methodist Church, Start, LA with Bro. Marshall Sevier and Bro. Johnny Hoychick officiating.

Interment will follow in the Start Cemetery, Start, LA under the direction of Brown-Holley Funeral Home, Rayville.

Mr. Jackie was born June 6, 1936 in Wilhite, LA and passed away Wednesday, October 17, 2018 in Monroe, LA.

Mr. Jackie was a member of the Crew Lake United Methodist Church. He is preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, LaJuana F. Henry; son, Jay Henry; daughter-in-law, Sherria Henry; brother, Larry Wayne Henry; parents, H.H. “Hamp” and Lorene Henry; and brother-in-law, Dr. Charles Vivian.

Survivors include his children, Dr. Danny Henry and wife, Dee Dee of Clinton, NC and Kevin Henry and wife, Robin of Start, LA; grandchildren, Daniel Henry and wife, Anastasia, Justin Henry and wife, Stacie, Betsy Peterson and husband, Ross, Max Henry and girlfriend, Jessica Organ, Zack Henry and wife, Kasey, Holli Henry, Kaleb Henry, Geoffrey Henry and wife, Lexi, and Mattie Henry; great grandchildren, Adalynne Henry, Dalton Henry Mercer, Sophie Henry, Lilah Henry, Georgia Henry, Tex Mooney, Liam Henry, Evelyn Henry, Ava Peterson, and Landon Peterson; brother, James Henry and wife, Dayle of Start; sisters, Betty Vivian of Loveland, CO, Pam Finely and husband, Mike of Choudrant, and Pat Weston and husband, Larry of Start, LA; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be his grandsons, Kaleb Henry, Geoffrey Henry, Max Henry, Zack Henry, Daniel Henry, and Justin Henry.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Crew Lake United Methodist Church.

Condolences may be left at brownholleyfuneralhomes.com.