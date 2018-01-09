Hollis Eugene Harper, 91, currently of Denham Springs began the next part of his life’s adventure Sunday, December 10,2017.

He was born of the union of Arthur Harris and Lillie Pylant Harper in Franklin Parish, Louisiana.

He served in the armed forces in World War II earning the designation of Expert Marksman.

He spent his life in agribusiness as a farmer, as manager of Terrick Inc. in Delhi, Louisiana and in sales with Terrell Norris Inc.

He loved all children and always said he could pick any of them up on the side of the road and make them his own.

He also loved gardening, snapping beans, peeling tomatoes, shelling peas on his pea sheller and tending his muscadine vines and other fruit. All of this so he could have plenty to give away.

He delighted in his half a cup of coffee delivered to him in the morning by his great granddaughter, Kay Lily Robinson.

Those who have gone before him include his parents, Arthur Harris and Lillie Pylant Harper, brothers Arthur Harper and his wife Lois, James Harper and his wife Shirley, Copeland (A.C.) Harper and wife Lil, sisters Maurice Craft and husband Percell, Mattie McDuffy and husband Myles, Doris Ashley and husband C.M., and his oldest son Hilton Crawford who went before him ten years ago.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Shirley Oliver Harper, daughter Terrie Nelson, son Marvin Lynn (Mike) Crawford, daughter, Susan Harper Barnett and husband Mike. He is also survived by his grandchildren Greg Knox and wife Kerrie, Shannon Knox and wife Glenna, Clay Knox and wife Sonya, Charity Barnhill and husband Steven, Joshua Crawford and wife Amanda, Hollis Crawford and wife Amanda, Misty Crawford, Sarah Barnett and Seth Barnett and fiancé Tiffany Kadlec along with a host of great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, nieces and nephews all of whom he loved dearly and believed in without reservation.

He was a giant of a man in whose heart there could be found no guile.

Heartfelt gratitude is extended to Julie, Karen, Dianne and Todd of Baton Rouge Hospice and the family at As One United in Christ Fellowship. So many helped in so many ways in order that we might devote our time to enjoying what matters.

A Celebration of Life Memorial will be held January 13, 2017 at 2 p.m. at As One United in Christ Fellowship in Denham Springs, 30915 Barnett Lane and also at a later date at Hill Ridge Baptist Church the church of which his parents were founding members, Crowville, Louisiana.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Heritage Ranch Children’s Home in Zachary, LA. (http://hrbr.org/) He would want us to continue to love the children.