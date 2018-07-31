Funeral services for Heston Franks, 69, of Baskin, LA were Tuesday, July 31, 2018 at Brown-Holley Funeral Chapel, Rayville, LA with Bro. Rick Berry and Bro. Kenneth Neal officiating.

Interment followed in the Lone Cherry Cemetery, Mangham, LA under the direction of Brown-Holley Funeral Home, Rayville.

Mr. Heston was born August 20, 1948 in Jonesville, LA and passed away Sunday, July 29, 2018 in Baskin, LA.

Mr. Heston is preceded in death by his parents, David and Birdie Franks; brothers, Tommy Franks, Gary Franks, Huey Franks, LeRoy Franks, Roger Franks, David Franks, Louis Franks, and Bennie Ray Franks; and his sisters, Helen Nobles and Murlene Russell.

Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Sadie Franks of Baskin, LA; children, Jody Wayne Franks of Baskin, LA and Candy Rayette Franks of Chatham, LA; grandchildren, Casey Ray Dove and wife, Kimberly of Baskin, LA, Charley Danielle Dove of Baskin, LA, and Chelsey Nicole Posey and husband, R.J. of Baskin, LA; seven-great grandchildren; and his brother, Howard Franks and wife, Judy of Rayville.

Pallbearers were Donnie Franks, Rock Humphries, Toby Franks, Keaven Wedgeworth, Caleb Franks and Robert Harris.

Honorary pallbearers were Casey Dove, R.J. Posey and Shayne Blackford.

Condolences for the family can be left at www.brownholleyfuneralhomes.com.