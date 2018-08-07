Henry Wallace Livingston

Funeral services for Henry Wallace Livingston, 83, of Rayville, LA were held Monday, August 6, 2018 at the First Baptist Church, Rayville, LA with Dr. Eddie Wren officiating. 

Interment followed in the Northeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery, Rayville, LA under the direction of Brown-Holley Funeral Home, Rayville.

Mr. Wallace was born September 1, 1934 in Rayville, LA and passed away Thursday, August 2, 2018 in Rayville, LA.

