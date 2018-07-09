Funeral services for Henry Hunt Lanius, 93, were Monday July 9, 2018 at Young’s Funeral Home in Ferriday, officiated by Clyde Ray Webber.

The family received friends Monday at the Funeral Home from 10 am to noon. Interment followed at Natchez City Cemetery under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.

Henry Lanius was born October 18, 1924 in Waterproof, LA and passed away in Baton Rouge, LA on July 7, 2018. He was a long-time resident of Waterproof and a member of the Waterproof Presbyterian Church. Mr. Lanius graduated from Waterproof High School and continued his education at Southwestern at Memphis. He served in the Army Air Corps from 1943 to1947 and was a veteran of the WWII Pacific Campaign. He worked for 38 years with Chevron Oil Company on Lake St. John. Mr. Lanius enjoyed for a number of years coaching Waterproof Dixie Youth baseball and Waterproof girls softball.

He is preceded in death by wife, Madge Gibson Lanius; parents, W.T. and Lila Lanius; and sister, Lila Lanius Gayle.

Mr. Lanius is survived by his son, Thompson Tal Lanius and wife, Sharon; daughter, Necia Lanius and husband, Jim Wade; and son, Norris H. Lanius and wife Avery; grandchildren, Claire Dinkel and husband, Corey; Clark Lanius and wife, Rachael; and Hunter Lanius; great-grandchildren, Louis, Lila, and Adelaide Dinkel and Henry Lanius.

Pallbearers were Walter Butler, Kenny Fife, Mac Hazlip, Bob Manning, Carl Frank Olds and Sidney Plaisance.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Memphis, TN.

