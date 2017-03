Funeral services for Henry Edison Sheffield, 86, of Rayville, will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, March 22, 2017 at Brown-Holley Funeral Chapel, Rayville with Bro. John Cleveland officiating.

Interment will follow in the Lynn Cemetery, Archibald.

Mr. Henry was born January 1, 1931 in Fountain Hill, AR and passed away Sunday, March 19, 2017 in Rayville, LA.

