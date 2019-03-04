Helen Jeanette Williams, 78, of the Dover Community of Yazoo County passed away Sunday March 3, 2019 at The Yazoo City Rehabilitation and Healthcare.

She was a homemaker and of the Baptist Faith.

Survivors include her sons, Mark (Douglas) Williams of Bentonia and Ricky (Barbara) Williams of Benton; granddaughters; Lauren Michelle Williams and Kat Williams; grandchild, Riley Williams; great grandchild, Riley Williams; and a sister, Wanda (Jody) Savage of Delhi.

Williams was preceded in death by her parents; Ealom and Christine Allen; granddaughters; Kristine Williams and Mallory Williams.

Visitation will be held at Stricklin-King Funeral Home in Yazoo City Wednesday March 6th beginning at 12:30 p.m. until 2 p.m.

No further services are planned.