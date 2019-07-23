Funeral services for Helen Carter Rainwater, 82, of Start, were held Sunday, July 21, 2019 at Eastside Baptist Church, Rayville, with Bro. Johnny Smith, Bro. Chris Crawford and Karla Wood officiating.

Interment followed in the Start Cemetery, Start, under the direction of Brown-Holley Funeral Home, Rayville.

Mrs. Helen was born June 21, 1937 in Start, LA and passed away Thursday, July 18, 2019 at her residence in Start.

Condolences may be left at brownholleyfuneralhomes.com.