Services for Mrs. Hazel Marie Jackson, 86 of Rayville, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 6, 2018 in the Chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home in Rayville, with Bro. Travis Arrant officiating.

Interment will follow in Rayville Masonic Cemetery, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home in Rayville.

Mrs. Jackson was a member of Rayville Church of Christ. She loved artwork, ceramics, sewing, painting, and loved going to church. She is preceded by her husband, Ernest Jackson, Sr. of 41 years, and parents, Thaddeus Otto Shires, and Ava Inez Talbott Shires.

Survivors include: Son, Skip Jackson and wife Elaine of Rayville, LA., daughter, Ava Nora White and husband Pat of Delhi, LA., brother, Thaddeus Otto Shires, Jr., and wife Ann of Archibald, LA., 8 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews, and other friends and relatives.

Pallbearers are Bailey White, Pat White, Bennie Shires, James Shires, Cameron Hebert, and Trey Jackson.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. till time of service on Wednesday, June 6, 2018 at Mulhearn Funeral Home in Rayville.

