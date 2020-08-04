Harry Richard Mock Jr., passed away peacefully on July 31, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his parents Harry Richard Mock Sr. and Mary Elizabeth Mock, both of Baskin. He was married to DuEtta Mock for 48 years. She and their son Jeff Mock of Alto also preceded him in death. He is survived by his daughter Amanda Mock of Tyler, TX.

He was a hard-working man and worked for nearly 50 years behind the construction equipment parts counter at Scott Truck and Tractor where he was affectionately known as Mr. Harry.

Mr. Harry was a generous man. In that spirit the family requests that in lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to the Methodist Children’s Home in Ruston, LA (website: lumcfs.org)

A private memorial service will be held at a later date to celebrate his life.

Condolences may be left at brownholleyfuneralhomes.com.