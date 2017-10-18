Harris W. Johnson

Services for Harris W. (Penny) Johnson (Mrs. O. D. Johnson), 95, of Chase will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, October 19, 2017, at the Chase Baptist Church with Rev. Don Blackmon and Rev. Dale Goodman officiating.

Burial will be in the Chase Cemetery under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home-Winnsboro.

Penny was born on February 1, 1922 in Roxboro, NC and passed from this life October 13, 2017, at her residence in Chase.

She was a member of Chase Baptist Church. She loved running her cotton gin, spending time with Morgan and the family, loved her church family and friends, loved to cook and plant flowers, and enjoyed playing piano. She was secretary at the highway department.

She is preceded in death by her parents-Frank James and Ella Mae Harris Winstead and her husband-O. D. Johnson.

She survived by a son-Dee Johnson of Chase; Eric Devon Johnson and wife Amy and their daughter Morgan of Cypress, TX; extended family-LeAnn Grant and husband Aaron of Fresno, CA, Jessy Dykstra and husband Michael of Oak Lawn, IL, Lauryn Duke and husband Chris, Sydney Yell, Kyle Yell, Allyson Grant, Morgan Dykstra, Landon Dykstra, and Levi Duke; and other family and friends.

Pallbearers will be Don Barton, Bryan Linder, David Eley, Terry McGee, Tommy Duff and Caleb Allbritton.

Honorary Pallbearers are Paul Jones, Dennis Fontenot, George Allen Graham, Ronnie Ledbetter, Jerry Bartleson, Travis Halbrook, Devon Goodman and Gerald Allbritton.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, October 18, 2017 at the Chase Baptist Church.

Online registry/condolences made at www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com.